The police helicopter was above the skies of Chester earlier today (Friday, July 13) following a break-in.

Cheshire Constabulary confirmed a burglary was reported in the Winkwell Drive area of Westminster Park about 1.20pm today.

"The helicopter had been out in the Chester area as part of enquiries into a burglary," said spokesman Daniel Hind.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have taken place.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or has information about the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting IML 12248.