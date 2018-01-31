Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 75 people in Cheshire were caught using a mobile phone at the wheel during a national week of action.

Last week, officers from Cheshire Police were on the lookout for drivers who were scrolling through social media, texting or taking a call whilst driving.

Those drivers who were caught now face the prospect of a £200 fine, six points on their licence and potentially an increase in their car insurance premium.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, from Cheshire’s Roads Policing Team, said: “I’ve investigated many serious and fatal crashes in my career and have seen an increase in the number of incidents involving mobile phones being used at the wheel.

“This isn’t just about issuing tickets. Those who have been fined might just have been checking for a message or taking a quick call but that distraction could be enough for you to kill someone.

"It isn’t worth having that on your conscience and facing a prison sentence.”