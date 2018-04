Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to a car fire in Ellesmere Port in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, April 12).

Police and fire crews discovered the car well alight on Queens Road just before 1am.

Crews had to wear breathing apparatus and use a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The fire is being treated as suspicious and police were in attendance.

"Anyone with information about the fire should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."