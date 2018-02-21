Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to an Ellesmere Port park following concerns youngsters were playing with knives.

Officers attended the park on Valley Drive, Great Sutton at 1.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 20) after a concerned caller contacted them to say youths were seen playing with the blades.

When police arrived, however, they were unable to locate anyone, despite a search of the park.

Ellesmere Port police tweeted: "We are dealing with a report of youths playing with knives in the Valley Drive area of Great Sutton. It is a criminal offence and anyone caught carrying knives will be prosecuted. Save a life, surrender your knife."

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 1.150pm on Tuesday, 20 February to reports of youths at a park on Valley Drive in Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port.

"The caller was concerned that they may have been playing with knives. Officers attended, searched the park and couldn’t locate anybody."