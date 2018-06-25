Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Cheshire Oaks were forced to call police after witnessing a 'distressed' dog inside a sweltering hot car this afternoon (Monday, June 26).

Security staff at the outlet village became concerned when they noticed the pet had been left inside the car as temperatures soared to 29C.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 3.50pm to reports of a distressed dog in a car and when they arrived, the owner was outside the vehicle and the dog appeared to be 'OK'.

The spokesperson said the dog appeared to have been in the car for at least an hour and the owner was informed they would be reported to the RSPCA.