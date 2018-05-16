Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are severe tailbacks in Chester this afternoon (Wednesday, May 16) after police were called to reports of a man standing on the edge of Grosvenor Bridge.

Police said they were alerted to the incident just after 1pm and that the man came down of his own accord soon after police arrived.

However, traffic is currently backed up along Grosvenor Road and the incident has caused disruption to the PR1 Stagecoach bus service.