Police are still looking for witnesses following the armed robbery of a convenience store in Chester last week.

Although members of the public have come forward with information following the incident on December 4, when a member of staff was attacked at McColls newsagents on Brook Lane, police believe there are others out there who may know who is responsible or have vital information which could help officers with their investigation.

Detective Constable Peta Ticer, of Chester CID, said: "We know there were people in the shop at the time of the robbery and that someone out there will know who committed this assault.

"I am appealing to you to come forward, you're help could be vital in us catching who is responsible and preventing them from doing this again.

"If you do know who is responsible or you have any information but don't feel comfortable speaking to us, please don't hold back your information but instead contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The victim was left shaken after the offender threatened him to open the till before the suspect removed a quantity of cash and stole alcohol. He then left the store in the direction of Ermine Road.

The victim attended the Countess of Chester Hospital and received treatment for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident take place or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 838 of December 4.