Police say there are ‘no suspicious circumstances’ in relation to a body discovered in the canal in Chester.

Emergency crews have been attending the scene on the stretch of canal between Great Boughton and Christleton.

Police and ambulance crews parked up on the A41 bridge over the canal. A cordon was put in place at either end of the towpath while the body was removed.

Cheshire police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: "At 7.26am this morning (7 March) police were called to the canal towpath off Toll Bar Road in Boughton following reports of a body in the water.

"Detectives investigating the circumstances have concluded there are no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been at the scene with equipment including the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service boat. North West Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 3596. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.