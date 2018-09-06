Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply following a series of warrants in Holmes Chapel and Cranage.

Police conducted the early morning raids at addresses in London Road Holmes Chapel , Middlewich Road, Needham Drive Cranage and Hough Green, Ashley.

An 18-year-old was arrested at an address in London Rd, Holmes Chapel. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DS Richard Johnson said: "The raids are part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug dealing in our communities. We do this with your help and urge anyone who sees illegal drug activity in their area to contact police with information to help us tackle the issue."