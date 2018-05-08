Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after being slashed across the face in Ellesmere Port this afternoon (Tuesday, May 8).

Police were called to Station Road, near to Westminster Bridge, at 1.40pm and discovered a 23-year-old man had been assaulted.

He had sustained a slash wound to his face and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Inspector Ian Stead said: “I would like to reassure the local community that this appears to be an isolated incident and enquiries are currently ongoing.

“A small police cordon is in place at the scene and there are increased patrols in the local area. I urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 58317.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving on Station Road at the time of the incident and believes they may have any dashcam footage.

To submit dashcam footage to the force visit www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage .

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.