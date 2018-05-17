Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run incident left a teenager lying in the road in Thornton-le-Moors.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Tuesday (May 15) when the 19-year-old girl was walking on Thornton Green Lane when she was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving towards the A5117 in the direction of Stanlow.



As a result of the collision's impact the victim fell to the floor and was left lying on a grass verge until a passing motorist stopped to assist her.

She sustained a sprained wrist, cuts and bruising.



PC Steven Holland said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are currently ongoing and as part of my investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes they have any information that could assist the investigation.



“While Thornton Green Lane is a rural road, the road does get quite busy as it’s often used as a cut through from the A56, Dunham on the Hill, through to the A5117, Stanlow.



“I’d also like to appeal directly to the motorist involved in the collision and ask them to come forward so we can progress with our enquiries.”



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 64747.