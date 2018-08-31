Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a girl was assaulted last night (Thursday) in Poynton.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Thursday (August 30) on a footpath off Vernon Road, when a teenage girl was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground by an unknown man, but she managed to get away after kicking him.

The man is described as white and was wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Angela Coppock said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw anything unusual in the area to come forward and speak to police.

“We are currently trying to piece together the full circumstances of what has happened so any information – no matter how small – may assist with our enquiries.

“There have been no other reports of similar incidents in the area but we have stepped up patrols to provide reassurance to the local community.

“If you have information, which could assist with the investigation, then please contact Cheshire Police by using our online form on https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or call us on 101, quoting incident number IML 170456.”