Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault in Chester city centre .

The incident happened in Duke Street, near the Cross Keys Pub, at 4.25am on Sunday, June 10.

Police say a woman was walking when she was approached by a man who grabbed her, pushed her against a wall and touched her inappropriately. The victim screamed and the man ran off.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, and of average build. He had slightly wavy dark hair and was wearing a light coloured shirt.

Detective Constable Gary Morris, of Chester CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and has witnessed what happened or has seen anything unusual.

“The victim was left very shaken by her ordeal and I want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible and ensure he is punished for his actions.

“If you have any information, which could assist with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 89380 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”