Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing 22-year-old who is believed to have links to Chester.

North Wales Police are appealing for help in tracing Tyler Bailey from Wrexham, and are urging the public to report any sightings.

Tyler is 6ft tall, of medium build with short sandy-coloured hair.

An appeal on the force’s control room Twitter page said: “Tyler has links to both the Wrexham/Chester areas. Any sightings please contact 101 and quote reference number 19781.”