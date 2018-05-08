Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers are appealing for information from the public following a serious collision on the A483 near Chester.

The incident occurred on the A483 northbound carriageway near to the Posthouse roundabout, at around 8.15am on Friday (May 4). It involved a grey Hyundai and a black Triumph motorcycle.

The rider of the motorbike, a 48-year-old man from Wrexham, was taken to Aintree University Hospital by air ambulance. He is believed to have sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai is not believed to have been injured.

Police Constable Chris Jones said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who believes they have dashcam footage of the collision itself or of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.”

As part of the investigation officers are looking to identify a second motorcyclist who was riding in the area at the time.

PC Jones added: “Several witnesses have reported seeing a second motorcyclist and we believe they may have vital information in relation to this incident.

“The rider is described as wearing a high-visibility jacket which was marked ‘Airline Services’ or ‘Airport Services’.

“I urge the rider, or anyone who thinks they may know who the rider is, to contact the team here at Cheshire Police.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 53899.

To submit dashcam footage to the force go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.