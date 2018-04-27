Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a fatal collision in Ellesmere Port are appealing for witnesses including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

The accident, which involved two large goods vehicles and a black Peugeot 307, happened about 5.50am on Thursday, April 26, on the M53 northbound near junction 9.

Sadly, the car driver, a 29-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, died of his injuries.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Police constable Tony Hayhurst said: “The M53 is a busy road and from the enquiries we’ve conducted so far we are aware that there were a number of other vehicles travelling in the area at the time of the incident.

“As part of our ongoing investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and believes they have witnessed the incident.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from motorists who were travelling on the southbound carriageway at the time of the incident and have recorded any dashcam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 46513. To submit dashcam footage to police click here .

Two men arrested in relation to the collision have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.