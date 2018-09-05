Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for witnesses as they investigate an incident where plants were deliberately set on fire in a village near Chester.

At 1.28am on Sunday, September 2, an offender set fire to the conifers on the junction of School Lane and Willow Grove in Elton, before fleeing the scene.

Police have now appealed for help in tracing the offender, who is described as a white male, around 5”7 in height, of a slim build and believed to be a teenager with short black cropped hair. He was wearing a black coloured tracksuit and black trainers.

PC Ashley Tether, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “If anyone saw a man acting suspiciously or believes they may have any information which could help us find the person responsible please call us.”

Call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 172518,pass on the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.