Police are appealing for information after a yellow dumper truck was stolen from Blacon over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The distinctive vehicle was taken from Graham Road yesterday (Monday, August 27) and was later found abandoned in Hough Green.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said they were appealing for anyone who may have seen the truck being driven through Blacon on Monday, or if anyone has any information at all to contact 101 quoting IML 167131.

