An investigation is under way after a woman was seriously assaulted in Ellesmere Port .

Police were called to the area of Overpool Road and Royston Close just after 1am on Sunday (June 3) after receiving reports of an injured female who had to be taken to hospital.

DI Helena Banusic said: "We are investigating a serious assault and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of the Overpool Road, including the train station, between 11pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.



"We are also appealing for anyone who may have driven or cycled past with dash cam footage. The community will see increased police presence in this area with officers conducting house to house, CCTV and witness enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 82545. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.