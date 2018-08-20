Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Crewe are urging witnesses to come forward.

Between 4.20pm and 4.50pm on Thursday 16 August a man entered the back door of a house on Walthall Street, claiming that he had seen his cat go inside the property.

He was followed into the house by three other men.

The group threatened the occupants, searched rooms and stole a quantity of cash and jewellery, as well as bags and purses.

They fled out of the back door into an alleyway that leads to Nantwich Road and Owen Street.

One of the offenders is described as white, aged approximately in his late 20s or early 30s and around 5’ 11” tall. He had a slim build, was clean shaven and was wearing all black clothing.

Another of the men was shorter and was wearing a mask and a cap.

The group spoke in both English and what is believed to have been an Eastern European language.

Cheshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who thinks they saw the offenders either before or after the burglary or saw anything suspicious in the area around that time to get in touch.

Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the offenders or believes they may know who the men are.

Detective Constable Natalie Carthy said: “It is deeply upsetting to have your house burgled, especially when it occurs while you are at home.

“Your home is the place you should be able to feel most safe and being targeted there can be extremely traumatic for victims.

“In this instance the occupiers have been left extremely shaken up. We are determined to identify the offenders and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the offenders, have dashcam or CCTV footage of them or know who they are to come forward.

“We also want to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area.”

Anyone who has information that may help detectives with their investigation, no matter how small, should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 156498, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.