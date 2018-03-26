Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was mugged in alleyway.

The 24-year-old victim was walking in the cut-through between Well Lane and Farm Road, Weaverham , when he was attacked by two unknown males late at night.

His wallet was stolen during the robbery which happened sometime between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday, March 25.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to Leighton Hospital but has since been released and is now recovering at home.

Both suspects are described as men who were wearing dark hooded tops.

Detective Constable Ryan Ogden, from Northwich CID, said: “The victim in this case has been left shaken as a result of his ordeal and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and as part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that they have any information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number IML 19403. Details can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.