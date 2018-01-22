Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help after a man suffered a broken jaw during an unprovoked assault in Northwich.

The 22-year-old victim had been waiting alone at the taxi rank, near Northwich Market, about 2.40am on Sunday, January 14, following a night out with friends.

He was approached by an unknown man who assaulted him, causing a number of injuries, including a double fractured jaw.

The victim, a local man, was taken to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where he had surgery on his jaw. He has since been released and is recovering at home although will require follow-up treatment.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his early 20s, about 6ft tall, of thin build, with short brown hair. He was clean shaven and wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt with a logo across the chest and jeans. Prior to the assault, it is believed the suspect had been standing at the taxi rank with another man.

DC Paul Cundy said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and as part of my investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist our investigation.

“Having spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to the incident we know that there were other people in the area at the time this incident occurred who may hold vital information in relation to this incident. I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak to the officers here at Northwich.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the assault is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 189 of 15/1/2018. Details can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.