Police have launched a witness appeal after a 26-year-old man was hit with a metal bar at a block of flats in Neston.

The victim was walking home alone from the town centre on Friday evening (March 23) when he noticed two men behind him on Raby Park Road.

After opening the communal door to flats in Shakespeare Road, he walked up steps and was attacked as he attempted to gain entry to his flat about 9pm.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Detective Constable Beverley James said: “This is believed to be an unprovoked assault in which nothing was stolen and I would like to reassure residents that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“The victim was left with serious injuries and we are determined to catch those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The man who carried out the assault and the male accompanying him are described as being around 6’ tall and in their mid-20s. They both had a slim build and were wearing black balaclavas and dark clothing.

DC James added: “If you witnessed the attack, saw two men following the victim or entering or leaving the block of flats around that time or have any other information that may help with our investigation then please get in touch. Call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 17717, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”