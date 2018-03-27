Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating an incident in which four friends were seriously assaulted after a St Patrick's Day night out are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Between 3am and 3.20am on Sunday, March 18, a group of five friends had been enjoying the Irish holiday at a bar in Winsford when they left the venue and walked up Wharton Hill towards another pub.

As they did so, they were approached by a large group of men and an altercation took place, resulting in four of the friends being assaulted.

Two sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment afterwards.

One of the men is described as white, approximately 6”3' in height with short, dark facial hair and another man is described as white with a ginger beard and was wearing a cap.

Detective Constable Stephen Hill, of Northwich CID, said: “This was a serious assault resulting in two people needing to go to hospital and I’m really keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen an altercation take place.

"If you have any information please call us on 101.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation and the assault is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 13082.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .