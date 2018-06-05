Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a burglar took a quantity of cash from a house in Handbridge over the weekend.

Officers were called to an address on Charles Crescent at 5.53am on Sunday (June 3) where it is believed the occupant of the house, who was in at the time, was pushed by the offender.

The burglar took a quantity of cash, a police spokesperson said.

Officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 82667, they added.