Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old girl was attacked in Chester.

She was walking on a footpath along Vaughans Lane, Boughton , next to the entrance to Bishops’ Blue Coat Church of England High School, towards Caldy Valley, when an unknown man approached and grabbed her.

Fortunately the girl was able to run away and report the assault.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Monday, April 2.

The man is described as having brown hair, aged around 30, with tattoos on his wrist and was wearing a black coat.

An investigation is ongoing and enquiries are underway in a bid to trace the offender.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the offender to come forward. Detectives are particularly keen to trace a dog walker who was in the area at the time.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester CID, said: “We are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in relation to this incident and urging people to come forward with any information to help with our investigation.

“In particular we are keen to trace a dog walker who is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have seen something. If this is you please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 25975 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.