The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary have confirmed police activity in Blacon is linked to the ongoing investigation into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

This morning (Tuesday, July 3) an unidentified female healthcare professional was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to eight babies.

She is also being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to six babies cared for at the hospital’s neonatal unit.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind confirmed the searches and forensic investigation in Westbourne Road, Blacon, were ‘in connection with' the ongoing inquiry at the unit.

Police launched their inquiry in May 2017 in relation to a ‘greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected during the period of June 2015 and June 2016’.

The police probe followed an independent review by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and The Royal College of Nursing.

The arrested woman is currently in custody.