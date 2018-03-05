Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been submitted to extend a Handbridge petrol station into a large Co-operative store.

The current site on Queen's Park Road houses a Londis convenience store and Esso garage, but new proposals submitted by planning consultants Edgeplan Ltd could replace Londis with a much larger Co-op store.

The petrol station will remain at the site, according to the plans, and a Travel Plan would be implemented as a long term strategy for reducing the dependence of Co-op employees on travel by car.

The scheme aims to encourage staff to use alternatives to the private car, to increase more environmentally friendly travel including a car sharing scheme and a cycle user group.

The new Co-op store would be 344 sq mt with at least eight formal car parking spaces, the plans outline, and access for service vehicles would be separated from the car park and 'rationalised' to provide a 'much safer and more efficient arrangement than currently exists with the Londis store'.

Cycle parking would also be provided at the site.

The plans await approval from Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) planning department.