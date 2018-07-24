Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been lodged with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) to open a new wine and tasting venue on Watergate Street Row.

Applicant Paul Caputo has made the application for 22 Watergate Row North, the site of the former Hair Shop, proposing to use it as a wine shop with wine bar facilities.

The application reads: "We feel that such a concept is in line within a challenging high street shopping environment. (It) adds to the dynamic, independent reputation that Chester is developing a reputation for.

"We believe that the property falls within the 'secondary shopping street' criteria, but is in fact very close to being beyond even this.

"We envisage a mix of retail off premises sales and consumption n the premises at a ration of between 60-40 and 50-0-. There is also an additional online retail angle to the business."

He added: "We trust that the state of city centre retain in Chester, the 'secondary' location of the property and the continued commitment to retail through the venue will make this a relatively straight forward case."