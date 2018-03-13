Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planners want to convert a former Chester wine bar into a luxury city centre apartment complex - complete with a neighbouring restaurant.

Manchester-based applicants Stanthorne Limited have lodged proposals with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) which would completely overhaul the former Yates' wine bar on Frodsham Street for a development that they believe would 'enhance' the city centre.

The Grade II listed building was known as Yates' for several years before it closed in 2008, and despite a brief period as Wolfie's Bar & Grill, it has remained vacant for the last few years.

But now planners want to transform the premises, by converting the first and second floors into six high quality residential apartments, while the ground floor would house a restaurant and café.

They say the scheme is an 'excellent opportunity to contribute to the continued revitalisation of Frodsham Street' that would 'increase footfall' on the street as well as 'improve pedestrian amenity'.

But the conversion would require extensive refurbishment, including a full strip out of the interior, asbestos remediation work, a complete electrical rewiring and replacement of dry rot infected joists. The entrance facing Foregate Street would also be reinstated to provide new access.

However, the applicant would strive to ensure the building retained its 'significant heritage features'.