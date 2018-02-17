Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chronicle can reveal plans to open a ‘gory’ history of medicine attraction in the former History and Heritage Centre in Chester city centre.

Big Heritage will relocate a larger scale version of its ‘Sick to Death’ exhibition – associated with the creepy Plague Doctor character and based in the Water Tower on the City Walls since August 2016.

The not-for-profit company won’t be vacating the tower but will instead establish a ‘Within These Walls’ museum, telling the story of the City Walls , and the people who built, maintained and lived within them over 2,000 years.

Big Heritage will open its new Sick to Death attraction in St Michael’s Church, Bridge Street Row, after building owners Cheshire West and Chester Council moved the history and heritage service to Grosvenor Museum .

A ten-year lease has been agreed.

The Big Heritage proposal document to the council reveals £750,000 funding has been secured from Wellcome Trust to cover the creation of the attraction.

It continues: “Big Heritage appointed Amion Consulting Ltd to research the impact of a new Sick to Death attraction in Chester city centre . It is estimated that Sick to Death could attract up to 40,000 visitors per year – with an estimated value to the local economy of over £1.5m per year.

“The attraction is forecast to create three full time employment jobs and five part-time jobs, as well as two annual paid internships for University of Chester students.

"As the project will be one of the only sites in the North West currently funded by Wellcome Trust, we plan to work jointly to host regular conferences and events on behalf of Wellcome Trust, ranging from humanities and academic events, to professional medical and science conferences.

“These would be hosted alongside other venues across the city, providing additional economic benefit to hotels, restaurants and local shops.”

Big Heritage worked with council officers over 12 months to build a plan around the new attraction following the success of the Water Tower 'pilot'.

The proposal document adds: “The attraction will become the only educational destination in the North West that covers the ‘Medicine through Time’ curriculum, which is fast becoming one of the post popular modules in Key Stage 4 history.

“For schools within the CWaC region, this will be an invaluable resource and school trip destination. As part of our ethos to work harder to engage with difficult to reach audiences, we plan to provide reduced and/or free entry to pupils and families from schools in areas of socioeconomic deprivation in the borough."

There would be physical changes to the building including the removal of the mezzanine floor to ‘reveal the full scope of the stunning medieval church roof’ for the first time in over 40 years, which was installed to provide additional desk space in the building.

And Big Heritage offered reassurances over the future of the Water Tower where the Chester City Walls museum will be based after Sick to Death moves out.

The proposal document states: “This building had been closed to the public for over 20 years other than occasional organised visits, but is now open seven days a week during summer, and has attracted over 5,000 visitors in the first nine months of opening. We will not be opening one site to close another, but intend to offer two different and appealing heritage attractions for local people and visitors to enjoy.”