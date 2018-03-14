Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pilot made a miraculous escape after his light aircraft crashed in a Cheshire field.

Cheshire firefighters were called to the incident this afternoon (Wednesday, March 14) which happened in a field near Vauxhall Way in Winsford.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a light aircraft crash in Winsford. The aircraft came down in a field near Vauxhall Way.

“The pilot has been assessed by air ambulance and is believed to have minor injuries.”

The plane came down at about 12.17pm and the fire service confirmed the Civil Aviation Authority has been informed.

A Cheshire police spokesman said: "At 12.17 today emergency services were called to a light aircraft crash in Winsford. The plane came down in a field near Vauxhall Way. The pilot was assessed at the scene by air ambulance and is believed to have sustained minor injury, The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed."