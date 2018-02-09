Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An entrepreneur from Dunham Hill has achieved her dream of setting up a mobile photography business.

Kitty Orme has converted a dilapidated 1978 VW camper van into a photo booth on wheels, with the help of VW restoration specialist Dave Johnston, which she has named Birdie.

Together, Kitty and Birdie have travelled across the UK attending festivals, weddings and fashion shoots.

Kitty, who came up with the idea for her business when she was working as an art teacher in London, said: “Having invested in a decent camera and printing equipment, I was taken by the idea of creating a portable studio, one I could theme or decorate to suit any occasion or client.”

(Image: UGC)

Kitty rolled up her sleeves and got stuck in to restoring the camper van, even moving into a caravan on site and working every hour she could to complete the work.

“I pushed hard as I wanted to be ready for the summer season,” she said. “I started promoting my new business on social media and got my first booking for a wedding in July, so I had an immovable deadline to work towards.

“Birdie and I were ready to go as planned that summer.”

Not one to let the grass grow under her feet, Kitty has also transformed the rear end of an old Mini Cooper into a printer to complement Birdie’s photo-booth.

Customers get four images taken 15 seconds apart and a video speeded up to show all the fun as well as a load direct to social media, and stills uploaded for print which are for immediate sharing.

(Image: UGC)

Kitty has expanded her market from weddings and parties to corporate events, offering an exclusive service where all the images taken can immediately be posted on the company’s social media platform with accompanying watermarks and pre-agreed hash tags.

Kitty added: “You name it we can do it, the sky is the limit.”

She has unveiled plans for Betty to be accompanied by a twin sister in the guise of a mini ice cream parlour dispensing an original flavour that Kitty has developed herself.

For more information, email birdiephotobooth@gmail.com.