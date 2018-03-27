Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National pet retailer Pets at Home has banned the sale of rabbits over Easter this year.

All 440 UK stores, including Chester Greyhound Park will not be selling rabbits, or allow any customers to adopt them between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Instead, it is offering free workshops for youngsters to learn about small animals and responsible pet ownership, reports The Birmingham Mail.

Each year, customer interest in rabbits increases at Easter due to their association with the ‘Easter Bunny’.

It often leads to youngsters wanting their very own Easter Bunny – but many of the rabbits are abandoned once the holidays are over and the novelty wears off.

Peter Pritchard, CEO of Pets at Home, said: "Our decision to stop the sale and adoption of rabbits during Easter has been made to educate potential owners on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

"Our informative workshops will help families understand what’s involved in being a responsible pet owner. What’s more they’re also a fun and free way to learn about small furry animals and rabbits during the holidays."

The My Pet Pals Easter activity club will be held from March 24 to April 15 at Pets at Home stores, and staff will share their knowledge, talk to children about pet care and the needs of small furry animals including rabbits.