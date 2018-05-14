Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters battled a blaze at a chip shop in Blacon for almost three hours yesterday (Sunday, May 13).

Crews were called to George's on The Parade at around 3.50pm where they discovered smoke pouring from a chimney at the shop, which is part of a row of terraced shops.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they used a large high pressure fan to clear the smoke and a thermal imaging camera. A hydraulic platform was set up and cooled the chimney.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said one casualty suffering from smoke inhalation was passed over to the care of paramedics but they were not taken to hospital.

The blaze is said to have involved a fryer and a police spokesperson said the incident was not being treated as suspcious.