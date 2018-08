Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have closed Pepper Street in Chester tonight (Friday, August 10), following a serious road traffic collision.

Cheshire Police tweeted: "Officers are dealing with a Serious RTC in Pepper Street Chester.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place. We will update you further as soon as we can."

Unconfirmed reports suggest a pedestrian has been hit by a car but this has not been verified.