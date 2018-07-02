Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired engineer who enjoyed shooting as a past-time in his younger days took his own life with a shotgun.

Ian Thomas Stanford, 73, was found dead at his flat in Denwall House, Churchill Court, Neston , on January 25, a Chester inquest heard.

He was discovered by police who were alerted by a concerned neighbour.

Mr Stanford, who was found alongside the weapon in his bedroom, had suffered ‘catastrophic’ head injuries. An investigation ruled out any third party involvement.

There were two envelopes on the sofa – one addressed to police containing legal documents to be passed onto his solicitor and another containing a letter to Peter Jones, the neighbour and friend who contacted police.

This handwritten note invited Mr Jones to take anything he wished from the flat including a painting Mr Stanford did when he was 16 as well four five pound notes with the words ‘No good to me. Have them’ and the suggestion he enjoy a couple of meals in Chester or Parkgate.

Mr Jones, who gave evidence, had known Mr Stanford for more than 20 years. They lived opposite each other and used to chat on the doorstep including about sport.

Mr Jones said his Liverpool-born friend was an Evertonian while he was a Liverpool FC fan.

“He was a sports fanatic. He had Sky TV and was absolutely fanatical,” he said.

However, Mr Stanford never mentioned that he used to take part in shooting as a sport.

Mr Jones said his neighbour ‘didn’t have much family’ but understood he had a niece in Blackburn and a sister he had not seen for years. Although he didn’t have many friends he was nevertheless 'always quite happy'.

He would travel to places like Chester, Heswall or West Kirby, usually by bus although he did own a Nissan Micra car.

Mr Jones said: “He was a very nice man and a decent man. I’m so sad. I never thought he would do anything like that.”

A statement was read from Mr Stanford’s sister-in-law Dorothy Hill, a qualified nurse. Her late husband James, the deceased’s brother, used to shoot with him.

She said Mr Stanford was someone who worried a lot about his health. In the past he convinced himself he had ulcers and bowel cancer but there was ‘never anything wrong with him’.

The sister-in-law described him as having a ‘quite depressive personality and quite withdrawn’ who had 'never really shown interest' in their daughter.

But her husband had not expressed concerns about his brother’s mental health.

She believed her brother-in-law was ‘devastated’ when her husband died in 2004. Her husband has been an accomplished clay pigeon shooter who represented England at the Commonwealth Games .

Her brother-in-law asked to photograph his medals following his death. After that, she never saw him again.

A statement from the deceased’s GP revealed Mr Stanford had suffered with heart problems and had a cardiac arrest in 2011. But there were no concerns for his mental health. The GP confirmed Mr Stanford held a firearms certificate.

Adam Fullwood, an assistant coroner for Cheshire, said at the start of his life Mr Stanford had been a keen shooter of fowl and clay pigeons, which was something he had enjoyed with his late brother James. He wondered if he had ceased this activity when James died.

He concluded the deceased died as a result of ‘catastrophic injuries’ caused when he discharged the double-barrelled shotgun. Cause of death was found to be suicide.