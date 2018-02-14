Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former royal butler Paul Burrell tackled persistent rumours Prince Harry is actually the son of James Hewitt after returning to the jungle – the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mr Burrell, who lives in Peckforton but runs a flower shop in Farndon, previously featured on the UK version of I’m A Celeb back in 2004 when he came runner-up to Joe Pasquale.

And Diana’s former butler has been spilling details about his time serving the Royal Family.

Sitting down for a chat with Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies, the topic of Prince Harry’s paternity surfaced – with Paul defending Prince Charles in the process.

“Do you believe that Prince Harry is Prince Charles’ child?” Jackie asked, prompting Paul to reply: “Yes. Absolutely.”

Jackie’s line of questioning was based on the urban myth that Princess Diana’s friend James Hewitt could be Harry’s father - a rumour that has been rejected by Hewitt and the Royal Family for years.

And the 59-year-old former servant seized the opportunity to set the record straight for those ignorant of the facts of Diana and Hewitt’s relationship.

“(Princess Diana) didn’t know James Hewitt when Harry was born. That’s fact,” he explained.

“Five years into the marriage (with Charles), she had Harry. She hadn’t yet met James Hewitt. That’s the truth,” he stressed.

Paul served the late Lady Diana as a butler for ten years between 1987 and 1997 – the year she tragically died in a car crash in Paris.

He is back in the jungle for the fourth series of the Aussie version of the show (which is curiously filmed in South Africa) along with a mix of reality TV stars, actors, singers, sports personalities and a comedian.

Among them is former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 30, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the British I’m a Celeb in 2015 hosted by Ant and Dec.

Last year Paul married lawyer Graham Cooper during an intimate ceremony in the Lake District. He and ex-wife Maria, who have two grown-up sons and had lived in Farndon High Street, announced their divorce in 2016 after 32 years of marriage.