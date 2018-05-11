Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boughton Health Centre Patient Participation Group (PPG) are inviting their practice patients to come and meet their GPs, nurses, practice manager, administration team, and PPG members on Saturday, May 12, from 10am-1pm.

The aim is to inform patients about the modern services that are available from the health centre.

The newly refurbished pharmacy will also be open; Carers Trust, Arthritis Chester and Bright Life (who specialise in services for the ‘over 50s’) will also be on-hand to share how they can help patients.

PPG members will be demonstrating alternative ways of booking appointments and will also be hoping to recruit new members to their Virtual Patient Participation Group.

There will be mini-talks from GPs, practice nurses and the on-site pharmacist.

They will also be demonstrating how patients can book appointments, order repeat prescriptions and view their test results and medical records using our online services.

The car park will be open to practice patients, free of charge.

Tea and coffee will be provided, sponsored by Waitrose.