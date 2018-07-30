The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A passenger caught up in traffic chaos in the pick-up area of Manchester Airport posted an angry video ranting at the charges.

Chris Barrow, of Hale, was waiting for family to pick him up in the Terminal 3 car park on Sunday, July 22, after a trip to Northern Ireland.

He was surrounded by long queues of cars and frustrated drivers beeping their horns.

Chris, 64, took out his phone and filmed a live Facebook video of the 'pandemonium', calling on airport bosses to sort the mess out.

The businessman said the barriers letting cars in and out were moving too slowly, causing long queues on either side of the car park.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said there is a transition period with all new schemes whilst people get used to them, The M.E.N. reports.

Filming himself on Facebook Live, Chris said: “It is in utter chaos and complete pandemonium.

“I have never seen anything like it. Well done Manchester Airport for a complete and utter #fail.

(Image: Facebook / Chris Barrow)

“I have never seen anything so idiotic in my life, as you can see the rest of the people around me agree.

“You are just money grabbers. You have no concern about passenger or customer safety.

“It’s just a big money grabbing operation by a load of suits that ought to be made to spend a few days here themselves.”

The airport introduced drop-off charges a fortnight ago, with drivers charged £3 for five minutes or £4 for ten minutes use of drop-off zones.

Drivers picking passengers up must do so from a car park located in each terminal, with a fee of £4 for 30 minutes.

The pick-up charges have been in place for a while, but the drop-off charges are a recent policy.

Chris’ video has since gone viral with thousands of people sharing the clip and commenting they have suffered from similar experiences.

(Image: Dominic Salter)

He later added: “I travel weekly on business and accept that most UK airports have introduced a similar policy.

“Few, if any, have made such a pigs ear of the implementation. There’s no logic in it, other than fleecing a defenceless audience of passengers and commercial drivers.”

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: “As with any new scheme there is always a transition period whist it beds in and people become familiar with the new process.

“However, the scheme is working well and we have seen congestion on our forecourts reduce already.”

Chester Chronicle Facebook page To keep up to date with all the latest news in the area please like and share our Facebook page.

The clip states there are only two barriers, but the airport has five in terminal three.

The spokesman added passengers are advised to validate tokens before going to barriers and to park in a bay to pick-up passengers.