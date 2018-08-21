Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is in hospital fighting for his life following a serious crash on the M6 in Cheshire this morning (Tuesday, August 21).

Two Mercedes Sprinter vans were involved in the incident on the northbound carriageway near Knutsford shortly after 2.30am and a passenger in one of the vans was taken to the Royal Salford Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 34-year-old man from Blackburn who was driving one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He is currently being held in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

As a result of the incident, J19-J20 was closed for several hours, causing seven miles of queues but it has since reopened although drivers are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey.

A spokesman for Cheshire police said: "Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 160816.

"Information can also be submitted online at https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries . To submit dashcam footage to police go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage ."





