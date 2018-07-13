Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chronicle has just been sent a photograph of a passenger bus which got into difficulties near Chester city centre.

An eye witness claims the Stagecoach Blacon Pointer bus reversed into The Cheshire Image Clinic premises in Canal Street on Friday morning but fortunately nobody appears to have been hurt.

Sarah Garrod, whose office at luxury travel business ITC overlooks the scene, tweeted: "Bus just reversed into a building on canal street! Thank goodness no one was on the pavement."

She says the bus has since been able to drive away.

When The Chronicle rang the Cheshire Image Clinic to ask about the incident, staff had just walked in and were unaware of what had happened.

A spokesperson for the clinic said the incident appeared to have set off the burglar alarm and when they checked outside, there was minor damage to the front of the unit.

The Chronicle has asked Stagecoach for a comment. Cheshire police was unaware of the incident.