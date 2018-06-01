Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Live music, sheep shearing, steam engines, wood carving and children’s activities are among the highlights at this weekend’s ParkgateFest.

ParkgateFest, on Saturday and Sunday (June 2-3), takes place off Boathouse Lane, Parkgate , on land adjacent to Marsh Nurseries.

Free on-site parking is a bonus at this dog-friendly occasion.

ParkgateFest 2018 will build on the success of last year’s event which – thanks to the efforts of residents and traders – attracted more than 5,000 people over two sun-drenched days.

This weekend’s festival will include live bands, the Morgan Sports Car Club, wood carving artists, Wirral Slotcar Racing, Cheshire Falconry, Parkgate Pony Sanctuary, The Sheep Show, a photo booth, plus a range of stalls from food and drink to arts and crafts and jewellery.

There is a dedicated Kidzone with dancing, drama, yoga, lantern-making, storytelling, pony rides, footgolf and more.

For the adults there are bars, a beer tent, cocktails and a Prosecco van.

Festival spokesperson Sue Saunders said: “We hope this year’s ParkgateFest will be even better, as we learned so much last year. We are so grateful to all the traders and volunteers who are supporting us again this year, and look forward to welcoming some new faces too.”

Parkgate ward councillor Martin Barker loved being part of last year’s event.

He said: “I was so proud to have been involved in such a tremendous event, something unique which the local community totally embraced.

“I’m also delighted that the festival will be able to put something back into the local community, in terms of funds for Parkgate projects and by donating all the hay bales to the Pony Sanctuary.

“I hope that the 2018 event is equally, if not more, successful.”

The ParkgateFest website is the place to go to find out more details – along with the Facebook page – as well as the place to buy tickets. A day tickets costs £10 while a weekend ticket is £18. Children under 12 go free.