Temporary traffic lights that have been causing headaches for drivers heading in and out of Chester are due to stay until the end of this week.

Traffic has been extra heavy on Parkgate Road outside the Mollington Banastre hotel while Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) carry out utility works.

A CWaC spokesperson told The Chronicle that the works are due to end on Friday (January 26).