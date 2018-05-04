Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paramedics have voted to take strike action across the region over a long-running pay dispute.

North West Ambulance Service could be hit hard after members of the GMB union voted for industrial action.

Paramedics working for NWAS say they have ‘waited patiently’ for the outcome of job re-evaluation going back more than 12 years.

Now the message is ‘enough is enough’, says GMB.

GMB organiser Mike Buoey said: “No one wants to take strike action and GMB’s North West paramedics will only do so as a last resort – and with a heavy heart.

“But they’ve come to the end of their tether waiting many years for their job to be re-evaluated for the years between 2005 to 2016.

“NWAS has so far refused to budge – but now our members have voted to strike maybe they will get round the table with a genuine commitment to finding a solution.

“Hopefully industrial action can still be avoided.”

Before the ballot took place, Michael Forrest, director of organisational development at NWAS, had said: “The evaluation of the paramedic role is arranged by an external body on behalf of the trust and our trade unions.

“We are disappointed that GMB has chosen to take this action whilst a process is still ongoing.

“Due to the complexity of the process, there have been some delays whilst clarification has been sought by both sides.

“The trust is committed to resolving the matter in partnership with all our trade unions. Talks are currently taking place and will continue until a resolution has been agreed.”