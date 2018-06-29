Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paramedics are today (Friday, June 29) taking part in a strike across the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) region.

This is the second time GMB members have taken action in recent weeks as part of the long-running dispute.

Paramedics working for NWAS say they have ‘waited patiently’ for the outcome of job re-evaluation going back more than 12 years.

Some ambulance staff across the region – which covers Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester – are staging a six hour walk out.

Earlier industrial action saw staff stage a two-hour walk-out on Monday, June 18.

A ballot of members saw more than 84% of those who responded vote for strike action.

Paul Turner, GMB organiser, said: “GMB’s hard-working North West paramedics have simply had enough.

“We submitted a Freedom of Information request to NWAS, which made it clear the trust that had sought advice from senior figures within NHS employers – a clear breach of national job evaluation guidelines (JEG).

“Our members now have no confidence in the JEG to enable a fair and transparent evaluation.

“GMB is asking for an independent investigation to be undertaken into what has gone on during the past 13 years and the reason we are in this situation.

(Image: North West Ambulance Service)

“Our members have been astoundingly patient in waiting for their job to be re-evaluated for the years between 2005 to 2016.

“We are not taking this action lightly and would have expected the employer to take it more seriously.

“After almost 13 years, our members are now saying enough is enough.”

North West Ambulance Service management said it had been informed paramedics who are members of the GMB union, and have been prior to August 2016, will take action at the start of their shift, for six hours, if their shift starts between 6am and noon.

This would involve about 50 GMB paramedics throughout the north west rostered on shift during that time and therefore eligible to take action.

Managers say the previous day of action saw 60 staff withdraw their services. Paramedics who are not members of GMB will be working as normal.

Michael Forrest, deputy chief executive for NWAS, said: “The trust is extremely disappointed with the actions proposed by GMB and believes it has worked closely with them to try and work through the issues which formed the basis of the ballot. Talks are ongoing and we will be doing all we can to minimise any impact on the public.

“We will continue to make attempts to resolve these issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure the public that their safety is our primary concern.

“This second day does have the potential to cause some delays, particularly to the less urgent calls so while we have robust plans to ensure as much cover as possible, we ask the public to help us by only calling 999 for an ambulance for life-threatening or potentially life-threatening emergencies. For non-emergency health concerns, alternative care and advice can be found though local pharmacies, GP surgeries, walk-in centres or NHS 111.”