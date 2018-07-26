Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paramedics working for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are stepping up their strike action.

GMB members will strike every single week until the union is assured NWAS has ‘a genuine commitment’ to find a resolution to the long-running pay dispute.

Ambulance staff across the region – which covers Cheshire , Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside and Greater Manchester – will walk out for 26 hours from 6am each Saturday until 8am the following morning until at least October.

NWAS paramedics have already staged four strikes in recent weeks after a ballot of members saw more than 84% of those who responded vote for strike action.

GMB says paramedics have ‘waited patiently’ for the outcome of job re-evaluation going back more than 13 years.

Mike Buoey, GMB organiser, said: “This is the last situation our paramedics wanted to find themselves in, but they are desperate for management to listen to their side of the story.

“They’ve been waiting a long time for their job to be re-evaluated for the years between 2005 to 2016.

“NWAS currently has an acting CEO and GMB believes he is ignoring this issue in the hope it will go away.

“We need to speak to someone with authority who shares our interest in resolving this matter.

“After more than 13 years, our members are now saying enough is enough.”

Michael Forrest, deputy chief executive for NWAS, said in a previous statement: “The trust is extremely disappointed with the actions proposed by GMB and believes it has worked closely with them to try and work through the issues which formed the basis of the ballot. Talks are ongoing and we will be doing all we can to minimise any impact on the public.

“We will continue to make attempts to resolve these issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure the public that their safety is our primary concern.”