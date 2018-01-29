Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paloma Faith is the third act confirmed to perform at Delamere Forest this summer.

The songstress will be in Cheshire on Sunday, June 10 as part of the annual concert series organised by the Forestry Commission, following performances from Gary Barlow and Beautiful South singers Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

She'll be performing songs from her acclaimed number one album The Architect, which is on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row, as well as her other hits including Stone Cold Sober and Only Love Can Hurt Like This.

Tickets cost £43 plus £4.80 booking fee and are on sale from 9am on Friday, February 2 from the Forestry Commission box office. Get yours by calling 03000 680400 or buy online here

Gary Barlow's long awaited performance in his home county on Saturday, June 9 is already sold out, as is Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott's concert on Friday, June 8.