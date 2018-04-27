Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man was fined £767 and a Chester man £1,667 for fly-tipping when cases were heard against both defendants at West Cheshire Magistrates Court.

Christopher Boyle, 38, of Sutton Way, Great Sutton , entered a guilty plea to two offences of fly-tipping and was fined £425, ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs and a £42 victim surcharge.

The court heard he was captured on two occasions by CCTV fly-tipping old furniture outside Sutton Way Flats, Ellesmere Port.

When interviewed by officers from the council he initially denied the offences until he was shown the footage proving it was him.

In the second case, residents around the Grange Road area in Newton , Chester, reported a pile of old carpets dumped in the road.

Enquiries by council officers led them to the defendant Paul Wynne Hughes, 49, of Belgrave Road, Great Boughton .

An investigation discovered that he had offered to take the old carpets to the Mold tip for £20 when he was gardening at the house of one of his customers, who had just had new carpets fitted.

He entered a guilty plea to an offence of fly-tipping and was fined £500, ordered to pay £1,170 prosecution costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Maria Byrne, the council’s director of place operations, said: “Anyone tempted to fly-tip their waste should be aware that it attracts stiff penalties and a custodial sentence is possible, even for first time offenders.

“These cases follow on from other successful prosecutions. Fly-tippers beware - we will take action against you.”