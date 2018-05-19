Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of Chester's first ever clean eating cafe Skinnys have put its sister restaurant in Wrexham up for sale on eBay - at a starting price of £500.

The Lower Bridge Street restaurant, which primarily focused on vegetarian, vegan and clean takeaway food, was hugely successful in Chester last year before it closed due to 'expensive bills' after just seven months of being open.

At the time, owners mum and son team Donna and Cain Wynne kept the Wrexham branch of Skinnys open and said they hoped to re-open in Chester when they found a cheaper location.

But now, less than 18 months after the eatery was briefly turned into a burger bar known as the Smoke Shed, Cain has put the premises up for sale on eBay complete with almost £20,000 worth of fixtures and fittings.

Bidding started on May 7 at £500 and offers have already reached £2,550 for the restaurant, the Daily Post reports. Bids closed on Thursday night.

In the description published on eBay, Cain wrote: “Unfortunately we are having to sell our lovely little up and coming smoke shed business in Wrexham.

“The Smoke Shed is a small family-run business in the heart of Wrexham town centre. My mother, the manager, has her heart set on moving back to Turkey and my sister has set her own mobile food trailer business up.

“There is nothing like it in the town or for many miles and it’s hit the town by storm. The whole business is for sale.”

Mr Wynne adds that it is 'truly sad to have to sell up', but says the decision is 'purely down to family members moving on to new business interests'.

“This business could also potentially be packed up and moved to a new town very easily, although we would be very sad as we would miss the food,” he added.

“It would also be very easy to re-brand this business and make it your own baby BUT this one is loved in the town and doing a very healthy trade. If it was to stay I would offer total support."

The restaurant hit the headlines in February last year when manager Katie Tilsley was sacked for calling a man a 'fat t**t' in front of staff and customers, during an argument over some green beans.

Alongside the building, which costs £500 a month to rent, the listing comes with rustic bistro tables and handmade chairs, shed theme decorative features, a counter, a till, food blenders, a double sink, double glass display fridge, a chest freezer, a fridge and a microwave, a double fryer, an oven cooker and a full sound system.

Mr Wynne explained: “We have seen a burger shed in a local smaller town sell for £29,000, and that is around the amount I have invested into this business.

“I am now wanting to crack on with my primary business - my gym - and my family are also wanting to move on so we would prefer a fast sale, but would offer any kind of help and support to help this new exciting business prosper.”

Mr Wynne has been contacted for comment.